Power almost fully restored in Toronto after winds knocked down trees, power lines

About 650 Toronto Hydro customers remain in the dark after a storm on Sunday knocked out power to roughly 25,000 local customers.

Mallory Cunnington, a spokesperson for Toronto Hydro, said repair crews worked through the night and will continue into Monday morning to restore power to anyone affected.

“We’ve got a majority of customers on,” she said.

Toronto Hydro doesn’t have a firm ETA yet for restoring power. Cunnington said this is because many customers affected by the outages are scattered across the city, rather than confined to specific blocks or neighbourhoods.

She said crews intend to restore power to everyone by day’s end.

Certain areas of the city have, however, seen clusters of customers without power. Toronto Hydro’s Twitter account reported early Monday morning that about 120 customers in Baldwin Village would be without power for “an extended period of time” because of complications.

It also posted that customers on certain streets in the Morningside Dr. and Lawrence Ave. — namely Wagner Dr, Fintonia Ave, Pixley Cres., and Moss St. — might also have to wait.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning on Sunday with winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h. The winds, a flash rain storm and resulting damaged left an estimated 28,000 PowerStream customers and 37,000 Hydro One customers across southern Ontario without power. Around 25,000 of those were in Toronto and the GTA.

In addition, fallen trees and debris damaged property and cars, and in some cases, blocked access to some city streets which hampered power restoration efforts.