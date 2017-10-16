Power almost fully restored in Toronto after winds knocked down trees, power lines
About 650 Toronto Hydro customers are still without power as of Monday morning — down from about 25,000 Toronto customers on Sunday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
About 650 Toronto Hydro customers remain in the dark after a storm on Sunday knocked out power to roughly 25,000 local customers.
Mallory Cunnington, a spokesperson for Toronto Hydro, said repair crews worked through the night and will continue into Monday morning to restore power to anyone affected.
“We’ve got a majority of customers on,” she said.
Toronto Hydro doesn’t have a firm ETA yet for restoring power. Cunnington said this is because many customers affected by the outages are scattered across the city, rather than confined to specific blocks or neighbourhoods.
She said crews intend to restore power to everyone by day’s end.
Certain areas of the city have, however, seen clusters of customers without power. Toronto Hydro’s Twitter account reported early Monday morning that about 120 customers in Baldwin Village would be without power for “an extended period of time” because of complications.
It also posted that customers on certain streets in the Morningside Dr. and Lawrence Ave. — namely Wagner Dr, Fintonia Ave, Pixley Cres., and Moss St. — might also have to wait.
Environment Canada issued a wind warning on Sunday with winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h. The winds, a flash rain storm and resulting damaged left an estimated 28,000 PowerStream customers and 37,000 Hydro One customers across southern Ontario without power. Around 25,000 of those were in Toronto and the GTA.
In addition, fallen trees and debris damaged property and cars, and in some cases, blocked access to some city streets which hampered power restoration efforts.
Toronto and the GTA are no longer under a wind warning. Monday is expected to be cloudy and chilly 11 C, with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Rain is expected to clear later Monday afternoon.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Video: 22 arrests made after large crowd gathers on street during Dalhousie University homecoming
-
'Deeply saddened:' Student at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford killed in car crash
-
Man taken to hospital after being shot several times with pellet gun: Halifax police
-
Calgary Election: Revisit your ward candidates before casting your vote
-
Tory's Toronto
Enough with the data, we already know bike lanes work: Elliott
-
Views
Toronto’s architectural style is a historic pastiche: Micallef
-
Tory's Toronto
Here's a safety tip for pedestrians and cyclists— walk or ride to City Hall
-
Views
Bautista's biggest legacy was making the Blue Jays relevant: Smith