Sears Canada executive chairman steps down, liquidation expected to start Oct. 19
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Sears Canada Inc. says executive chairman Brandon Stranzl has resigned from its board of directors following court approval last week for the retailer to begin its liquidation sales.
The company says his services are no longer required.
Sears Canada has been operating under court protection from creditors since June.
Stranzl had led a group that was interested in buying the retailer and turning its fortunes around.
However, no deal was reached and the company was granted approval last week to begin the process to liquidate all of its inventory and close its doors.
Sears Canada says it expects to start its liquidation sales on Thursday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Video: 22 arrests made after large crowd gathers on street during Dalhousie University homecoming
-
'Deeply saddened:' Student at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford killed in car crash
-
Man taken to hospital after being shot several times with pellet gun: Halifax police
-
Calgary Election: Revisit your ward candidates before casting your vote
-
Tory's Toronto
Enough with the data, we already know bike lanes work: Elliott
-
Views
Toronto’s architectural style is a historic pastiche: Micallef
-
Tory's Toronto
Here's a safety tip for pedestrians and cyclists— walk or ride to City Hall
-
Views
Bautista's biggest legacy was making the Blue Jays relevant: Smith