Toronto shelter services under pressure from surge of refugee claimants

Toronto's shelter services have seen an unusual surge of refugee claimants over the past two years, and is struggling to keep up with them.

According to a staff report heading to the city's community development and recreation committee next week, the Shelter, Support, and Housing Administration (SSHA) is projecting that by the end of the year they will have overspent $10.33 million on motel and hotel contracts for the housing of refugee claimants.

Between 2016 and September of this year, the number of refugees staying in city shelters on a daily average shot up from 456 to 1,271. This sent existing refugee shelters into full capacity and forced the city to rent an additional 275 rooms with about 900 beds, according to the report.

Staff are recommending that council approve a $19-million funding proposal to prolong the response until the end of next year. City Council will vote on the proposal at its November meeting.

"Staff believe the current spike in refugee claimants will continue into 2018," Patricia Anderson, manager of partnership development and support at SSHA, told Metro in an email.

She noted the majority in the new wave of refugee claimants are families from Nigeria, Eritrea and Ethiopia. There are geographic, political, economic and social factors that make people feel unsafe and want to seek better opportunities for themselves and their children, she added, including "things as natural disasters, floods, droughts, political instability, totalitarian governments, civil war, persecution due to race, religion, sexual orientation."

The new surge of refugee claimants looking for accommodation forced SSHA to create emergency agreements with housing companies in the city. In December 2016, the Toronto Plaza Hotel offered 70 rooms. In March 2017, Quality Hotel and Suites was brought on board with 105 rooms. In May 2017, Radisson Hotel offered 70 rooms, and will expand to 100 by mid-November.

Anderson said the current financial pressures are a result of change in funding for emergency shelters. Before 2013, the province covered 80 per cent cost of any additional beds in the system. Now provincial funding is fixed.