Toronto woman charged in fatal hit and run gets bail

A 28-year-old woman was granted bail at College Park courthouse Monday, two days after her arrest in a hit-and-run earlier this month that left a 63-year-old mother of two dead.

Erin Wright wore the same black sweater, holding a red jacket in her hands, as she did in her first court appearance Sunday at Old City Hall.

Family members and friends flanked Wright as she hurriedly walked out of the courthouse, and into a waiting car. Wright did not speak to reporters, and was ushered into the vehicle by a member of her legal team.

Lawyer Clayton Ruby told reporters that his client was a “very lovely woman” who worked as a hairdresser.

On Oct. 4, just after 11 p.m., 63-year-old Debbie Graves of Riverview, N.B., was struck and killed on the sidewalk of York Mills Rd., west of Don Mills Rd. She was visiting Toronto for business, and was leaving a nearby restaurant with a colleague.

Toronto police say Graves and her colleague were discussing the number of pedestrian fatalities in the city. The pair agreed to cross the street at a marked crosswalk.

Graves was struck by the vehicle when it came onto the sidewalk. She was declared dead at the scene.

Wright is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, obstructing police and impaired driving causing death.