Abuse alleged at unlicensed Vaughan, Ont., support centre for disabled: police
VAUGHAN, Ont. — York regional police say they've laid charges against the owners and staff of an unlicensed day support centre for people with disabilities.
Police say they began investigating the Hope Centre in Vaughan, Ont., in August after a family member reported concerns about possible abuse.
They say additional alleged victims were identified during the investigation.
Investigators say the owner, her son and her husband — who all worked at the centre — were arrested last Friday when officers executed a search warrant at the Hope Centre.
A 47-year-old Vaughan woman is charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life, assault and fraud.
A 27-year-old Vaughan man is charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life, forcible confinement and assault, while a 41-year-old man from Kleinberg, Ont., is charged with assault.
