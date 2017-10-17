Ontario’s financial watchdog sounds alarm over hydro-rate cut

Ontario’s financial watchdog is sounding the alarm over the Liberal government’s 25-per-cent cut in residential electricity rates.

Auditor general Bonnie Lysyk estimates the scheme, unveiled last May, could cost Ontarians an additional $4 billion in interest charges over the next 30 years.

In Lysyk’s latest salvo against the provincial government over a continuing accounting dispute, she expressed concern about how the hydro rebate will appear on the books.

“The accounting proposed by the government is wrong, and, if used, would make the province’s budgets and future consolidated financial statements unreliable,” the auditor general said Tuesday.

“This cannot be taken lightly.”

Her comments came as she tabled a 53-page special report on the Liberals’ “Fair Hydro Plan.”

Lysyk’s concern about the plan echoes that of province’s financial accountability officer who predicted in May that it will cost the province $45 billion over the next 29 years while saving ratepayers $24 billion for a $21-billion net expense.

Facing a massive outcry over soaring hydro rates in many parts of the province, Premier Kathleen Wynne moved forward with the generous rebates.

As of Jan. 1, Wynne removed the 8-per-cent provincial portion of the harmonized sales tax from electricity bills.

That was followed up by an additional 17-per-cent cut that took effect over the summer.

The government has justified borrowing money to pay ratepayers by likening it to refinancing a mortgage to enjoy lower payments over a longer time on nuclear reactors, natural gas-fired power plants, and wind turbines.

Lysyk estimated that could mean an extra $4 billion in interest charges over the next 30 years.

The charges are extra, because the province will not borrow all the money directly, doing so, instead, through a complex financial structure that includes Ontario Power Generation, among other Crown agencies.

“Internal records show that senior government officials were aware their approach to borrowing could result in Ontarians paying significantly more than necessary,” the auditor general said.

But a 56-page KPMG analysis prepared for the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) concluded the government’s accounting was fine.

In a 1,037-word rebuttal included at the end of Lysyk’s report, the government disputed her findings.

“The government of Ontario does not agree with the assertions and conclusions expressed in the report. (This) is delivering the single-largest reduction in electricity rates in the province’s history,” the Liberal government responded.

“In developing (this), the government considered a range of implementation options and consulted with legal, accounting, financial and energy sector third-party experts to provide advice and ensure due diligence was completed,” it said, noting it operates “under a financial and accounting framework that is appropriate for the intended purpose and in accordance with Public Sector Accounting Standards (PSAS) and ensures that the fairness goals underlying the program are achieved in a cost-effective manner.”

The province also rejected some of Lysyk’s base assumptions in her report.

“Since 2003, nearly $70 billion has been invested in the electricity system, including more than $37 billion in electricity generation to ensure the system is clean and reliable,” the government said.

“The majority of the province’s electricity generators operate under 20-year contracts. Despite the report’s assertion that it is ‘not at all’ certain if these generating assets will be operating beyond their contract lives, third-party experts have confirmed that many of these generators will be able to continue to operate,” it said.

“This means that generating assets are expected to have ongoing useful life and benefit future ratepayers by reducing the need to finance the development of new generating assets.”

As well, the province said that the so-called “peak debt” of the 30-year life of the Fair Hydro Plan has been adjusted downward from $28 billion in March to around $20 billion.

Lysyk has been sparring with the government over accounting practices for more than a year.

The original actuarial dispute stemmed from a difference of opinion over whether the government should include, in its bottom line, its share of assets from the teachers’ and public servants’ pension funds that it co-sponsors.