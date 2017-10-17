New report highlights precarious work place for hotel housekeepers

Six years ago, after the first few months of her job as a housekeeper at a five-star hotel in downtown Toronto, Lei Eigo couldn’t bend her thumb. Two years ago, her lower back gave out when she was trying to quickly change a duvet cover in front of an impatient guest.

Eigo, 41, is used to the pain. Every now and then her legs get numb, overtaken by a tingling sensation. Her back has never fully recovered. She’s still on high dosages of prescribed pain relievers—sometimes three to four pain killers a day. And she’s anemic.

“After long [sic] years of working your body gets used to the routine,” she said, “but there’s a strain, an incredible strain on your body.”

Her work hasn’t gotten any less physically demanding. A new report by Oxfam Canada, exclusively shared with the Star, found that Eigo is part of a workforce whose jobs are both dangerous and precarious.

“The injury rate for room attendants in North America’s hotel industry is bigger than that in the meat packing industry,” said David Sanders, the Organizing Director for Unite Here Local 75 in Toronto.

“I was not aware of the scale of the problem,” said Diana Sarosi, author of the report. Canada’s 8,000 hotels employ over 300,000 workers, one quarter of them as housekeepers. Approximately 95 per cent of the housekeepers Sarosi surveyed over the past year were women and visible minorities.

These women have to complete a cleaning quota of 16 to 17 rooms in an 8-hour shift and since it typically takes between 15 to 90 minutes to clean a room, many housekeepers work over four hours of unpaid overtime to meet the quota, said Sarosi.

“These are women who came to Canada to face a better future, and all they’re facing is exploitation,” she said.

Sarosi found that the increased level of luxury being provided is increasing the workload. Bedding alone can weigh over 6 kilograms. Cleaning carts can weigh as much as 136 kilograms.

“A lot of housekeepers are in broken conditions,” said Louie Naccarato, 55, who has been a bell captain at the Marriot Courtyard Toronto for 36 years.

But, the biggest threat to hotel housekeepers, according to the report, is the increasingly precarious nature of housekeeper jobs. The report found that:

One Toronto hotel employs 28 housekeepers at peak season, while at the lowest season it employs eight. That’s 20 housekeepers who don’t have a stable income.

In 1988, hotels in Toronto employed about 70 housekeepers per room; in 2008, this number had fallen to 53 workers per room.

Alberta Williams, 55, has been a housekeeper at the Holiday Inn Yorkdale for 23 years, and is worried she’ll lose her job because of the plan to convert 120 rooms into condominiums. Right now she cleans 16 rooms a day, and has supported her three children and bought a condo on her wages.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Williams, who has calculated that seven people won’t have jobs everyday after the conversion, and she fears she’ll be the first to go because of her age.

“When you have General Motors or Sears, a lot of those employees will find work because they have some sort of job skills,” said Naccarato, “But, these are the first jobs [housekeepers] had when they came to the country, and a lot them have been here for 20 or 30 years.

“This is all they’ve known what to do,” he said.

Sarosi also found this in her research. “The jobs are so tiring its impossible for them to. . . upgrade their education or develop new skills,” she said.

“It’s so hard to find a job that pays $19 per hour,” said Eigo, who sends money to her mother and brother in the Philippines. “Nobody knows how it’ll change, but I will be scared. I don’t want to lose a good paying job.”

“Nobody is speaking out on our behalf,” said Williams, “We’re in jeopardy to lose our jobs, and you’re not hearing about it.”