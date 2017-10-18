Ontario says Quebec law on religious neutrality violates charter rights
TORONTO — Ontario's Liberal government says it believes Quebec's new law on religious neutrality runs contrary to Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms and will lead to legal challenges.
Attorney General Yasir Naqvi says the government disagrees with the law passed by Quebec's national assembly in a 66-51 vote today, and won't consider a similar bill.
He says governments must respect a person's right to express themselves and their religion.
The controversial law, known as Bill 62, obliges citizens to uncover their faces while giving and receiving state services.
The face-covering ban initially only involved provincial employees when first introduced, but has since been amended to extend to municipal and public transit.
Quebec's Liberal government has said guidelines on how to apply the law would be phased in over a period of several months after consultations.
