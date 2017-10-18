Sears Canada extended warranties to run out today as company moves to liquidate

TORONTO — Today is the last day Sears Canada Inc. will honour extended warranties as the retailer prepares to start liquidation sales Thursday.

Sears Canada said earlier this week that only customers who bought a protection agreement within the past 30 days could get refunds from paying for extended coverage.

It said most merchandise it sells comes with a one-year manufacturer's warranty, which will be available to customers directly from the manufacturers.

The company said it still looking for a buyer for its repair business, but it's not know if a sale will go through or under what terms the repair service would operate.

Sears Canada also finds itself in court again Wednesday to approve retention bonuses for key employees to oversee the liquidation of the company.