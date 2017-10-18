Suspect took $500K in collectible coins and banknotes from B.C. man's car:police
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police in Ontario are looking for a suspect in the theft of about $500,000 in rare coins and banknotes.
Investigators say a 68-year-old British Columbia man parked at a Mississauga, Ont., hotel on Sept. 26 and his vehicle was broken into early that afternoon.
They say two bags containing collectible coins and banknotes were taken.
The male suspect in the case is described as having an olive complexion, heavy build, 35-45 years of age and balding.
Investigators are appealing to the public for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, have dashboard video or any other information regarding the incident or the suspect.
