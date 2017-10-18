Toronto resident rallies to save staple Tibetan eatery in Parkdale

Scott MacGregor moved to the Parkdale neighbourhood four years ago and immediately became a regular at Tibet Kitchen.

"I didn't know anything about Tibetan food before, but as soon as I took a stab at it I fell in love," said McGregor, originally from Exeter, a small town outside London, Ont.

The fingsha — a soup made of beef, ginger, noodles and potatoes — became his favourite.

"When you're feeling sick or on a cold day in winter, it's the best," he said.

But what attracted him most was a feeling of community. Parkdale has nearly a dozen Tibetan restaurants, but MacGregor said Tibet Kitchen is seen as a gathering place or community hub.

So when news recently broke that the 13-year-old eatery was struggling to find a new location after being priced out of its previous place, MacGregor decided to act.

The owner of Tibet Kitchen had found an unoccupied location closeby; however, a zoning bylaw intended to limit the concentration of restaurants meant they couldn't set up shop there. MacGregor and a group of other residents have started a petition calling for changes to the bylaw, allowing Tibet Kitchen to stay in the area.

By Wednesday afternoon, the petition had collected nearly 1,400 signatures.

McGregor said he understands the bylaw was introduced to reduce the amount of noise and congestion in the residential area — to avoid turning it into an "entertainment or club district." But that's precisely why he'd like to see Tibet Kitchen stay, since it's a food-based business and never serves past 10 p.m.

"We would be missing a valuable member of our community if this restaurant closed," he said, noting community meetings with officials are expected to take place in the coming days. "We're even wondering if they shouldn't remove the bylaw altogether. No one knows if it's been actually working."

Area councillor Gord Perks, to whom the petition is addressed, said it "troubles" him to exempt one business from abiding by existing rules.

"I don’t believe individual politicians should be able to change the rules so that a specific business succeeds or fails. The opportunities for abuse, even corruption, are too large to ignore," he wrote in a statement posted on his website.