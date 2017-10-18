Why do so many cars get stuck in TTC Queens Quay tunnel?

“DANGER.”

“Do Not Enter.”

“Streetcars only beyond this point.”

Explicit orders to not drive into the TTC streetcar tunnel at Queens Quay are emblazoned on at least five nearby signs, with reflective ones posted at street level and more along the sloped descent leading to the underground streetcar network.

But despite the canary yellow and fire-hydrant red beacons, flashing lights and rumble-striped pavement — not to mention the fact that the road leads into a hole — another driver got stuck in the tunnel Wednesday.

“How this is happening is a mystery to us,” said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green. “We’ve taken a number of measures to make it very difficult to accidentally drive into that tunnel.”

A driver made it down the ramp and about three metres into the tunnel Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., halting TTC traffic on the 509 Harbourfront and 510 Spadina routes.

It marked at least the 23rd time a car has blocked the tunnel at Queens Quay, where streetcars go underground to access Union Station.

Shuttle buses were called as a replacement before a tow was order by Toronto police, with service resuming at around 11:45 a.m.

Some transit users took to Twitter to warn of the delay.

“Ridiculous. I have had some sympathy in the past but now it is SO obvious that is not a tunnel for cars,” tweeted @JHF10.

“I work around the corner and I see people either do this or avoid it at the last minute every week,” a Facebook user wrote.

A Reddit poster quipped, “Free parking.”

The time to clear out the tracks would have been much longer and resulted in a more complicated removal had the driver journeyed further into the tunnel, Green said. The pavement at track level is sunken beneath the raised tracks, making it easy for cars to get stuck the deeper they get into the tunnel, thus requiring special vehicles for towing.

These blocks can take between one to eight hours to clear, Green said, adding there was no damage to the tracks or other infrastructure in Wednesday’s incident.

Over the last year, the TTC has taken a number of measures to ensure drivers do not enter the tunnel. They posted additional large signs, lowered pole lights on both sides on the entrance and installed a flashing light on a black and yellow stripped rectangular pole sign in the center of the entrance.

Green said the number of drivers that have entered the tunnel decreased since these updates.

“We think we’ve taken a number of steps that really should prevent this, but an incident like today suggests maybe there’s something else we need to do,” he said. “We’re always looking at ways to improve safety.”

A similar incident happened in the Queens Quay tunnel in February, after an SUV was found stuck in the tunnel because the driver was “just following his GPS.”