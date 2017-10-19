News / Toronto

From candlelight vigil for Somalia to Indigenous interactive bus tour: 3 things to do this weekend

There is always a lot going on in Toronto. Here are Metro's top picks for how to get involved, do some good, and learn some history this weekend.

A candlelight vigil in memory of victims of a bomb attack in Somalia last week is one of the events happening in Toronto this weekend.

Solidarity with Somalia:

The Eastern African Students' Association at the University of Toronto will hold a candlelight vigil in remembrance of more than 300 people who died in last Saturday's terrorist attack in the capital Mogadishu. The event will start at 6 p.m. at King's College Circle.

Aid for Somali Victims:

The Somali-Canadian Relief Task Force is mounting an effort to help those affected by the truck bombing attack, which left thousands in desperate need of medicine. The effort is in partnership with Human Concern International, the Khalid Mosque and Abu Huraira Centre. See youcaring.com

First Story Bus Tour:

An interactive bus tour will share the story of Toronto and its relations with Indigenous people throughout the years. Hear tales of accomplishment, resilience and struggle on this land. Tours are Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. starting from The Distillery District. More information at ncct.on.ca

