Brampton man faces six charges in alleged online rental scam

A Brampton man is charged with six counts of fraud after he allegedly scammed a woman looking for an apartment online.

Toronto police say a 27-year-old woman responded to an online advertisement to rent an apartment on Sept. 29. It is alleged that she met with a man, signed a lease and handed over a cash deposit.

Police say the woman later realized that she had been scammed.

On Tuesday, responding to another online advertisement, police arrested the man, 33.

Police say he allegedly posted online advertisements using an alias. (The details are not being disclosed as the investigation is continuing.)

Goran Drozdek is charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and three counts of failing to comply with probation.