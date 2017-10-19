Man, 33, charged with fraud in alleged apartment rental scam
TORONTO — A Toronto-area man is facing charges in an alleged apartment rental scam that police say defrauded at least one person.
Police say a 27-year-old woman responded to an online ad for a rental apartment in late September.
They say she then met with a man, signed a lease and handed over a cash deposit, only to realize later that she had been duped.
Investigators say they made an arrest Tuesday in response to another ad.
A 33-year-old Brampton, Ont., man is charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, and three counts of failing to comply with probation.
Police say the ads were posted under an unspecified alias, and they are asking anyone who believes they were defrauded to come forward.
