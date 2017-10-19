Mental health expert named to Toronto Police Services Board
Uppala Chandrasekera, the director of policy and planning at the Canadian Mental Health Association, is a provincial appointee.
An expert in mental health is the newest member of the Toronto Police Services Board.
Premier Kathleen Wynne’s cabinet has named Uppala Chandrasekera, the director of policy and planning at the Canadian Mental Health Association, as a provincial appointee to the board for the next three years.
Chandrasekera will be sworn in by police services board chair Andy Pringle next Thursday.
A registered social worker, she is the past president of the board at the Parkdale Community Health Centre on Queen St. W.
She also served as a strategic policy adviser to the province’s Human Services and Justice Coordinating Committee, which is helping government efforts to make the judicial system fairer and more inclusive.
Chandrasekera has written extensively on discrimination in the health care system.
