Ontario court gives Toronto go-ahead to shut down Canna Clinic pot dispensaries

An Ontario Superior Court has issued an interim injunction allowing the city of Toronto to close down Canna Clinic pot dispensaries for contravening zoning bylaws.

“Not only did it grant the order effectively directing that the operations close at those locations, but it also prohibits Canna Clinic and its directors from continuing to operate or sell marijuana in the city of Toronto,” said Mark Sraga, director of investigation services for the city’s municipal licensing and standards division.

The injunction also orders that the property owners are prohibited from allowing the use of their property for any person to sell, store or distribute marijuana.

The city and Toronto police have tried to shut down illegal pot shops, including the B.C.-based Canna Clinic chain, in a series of raids across the city over the last 18 months. Shop owners and clerks have faced criminal and bylaw charges.

Canna Clinic has had as many as seven storefronts operating in Toronto. Its two remaining sites operating in Toronto have now closed, Sraga said.

“Our legal department is still reviewing the decision then we’ll determine what next steps need to be taken should they not comply with the order.

Canna Clinic opposed Toronto’s application to shut them down so their dispensaries could continue providing reasonable access for patients needing cannabis for medical purposes.

A hearing for a permanent injunction is scheduled for December 2018 – almost six months after recreational marijuana is set to be legalized in Canada.