Toronto stock market higher while U.S. markets step back; loonie up
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was higher in late-morning trading, boosted by strength in the materials sector and financial stocks as U.S. markets moved lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.74 points to 15,816.90, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 47.85 points to 23,109.75. The S&P 500 index was down 5.32 points to 2,555.94 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 37.13 points to 6,587.09.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.25 cents US, up from an average price of 80.09 cents US on Wednesday.
The December crude contract was down 43 cents to US$51.83 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.81 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$6.70 to US$1,289.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down one cent to US$3.17 a pound.
