Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh resigns seat in Ontario legislature
TORONTO — Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has resigned his seat in Ontario's legislature.
Singh, 38, had served as a member of provincial parliament since 2011, representing the riding of Bramalea-Gore-Malton.
He was elected leader of the federal New Democrats on Oct. 1 and became the first visible minority to claim the leadership of a federal party.
He does not yet hold a seat in the House of Commons and has indicated he may not seek one until the next election in 2019.
Singh is expected to meet with Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath Monday at Queen's Park.
