Four people stabbed in Toronto, one in serious condition: police
TORONTO — Police say four people have been stabbed in an east Toronto neighbourhood.
They say one of the stabbing victims is in serious condition after the incident in the Lawrence Avenue East and Rushley Drive area.
Police say a nearby school has been placed in hold and secure.
