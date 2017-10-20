Premier Wynne sues Patrick Brown for libel

Premier Kathleen Wynne is suing Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown for defamation after he said she was on “trial” in the Sudbury byelection bribery case.

Having given Brown the requisite six weeks to apologize for his statement on Sept. 12, the premier’s lawyer served the Tory leader with a notice of libel on Friday.

“You have refused to retract or apologize for those defamatory statements and have made further defamatory statements about Premier Wynne,” lawyers Jack Siegel and Sheldon Inkol of Blaney McMurtry LLP said in a four-page letter.

The lawsuit stems from Brown’s claim in a Queen’s Park media scrum that Ontario had “a sitting premier sitting in trial” and that Wynne “stands trial” in Sudbury.

His comment was made the day before the premier testified as a Crown witness in a Sudbury courtroom where Patricia Sorbara, her former deputy chief of staff, and Liberal activist Gerry Lougheed are on trial for alleged Election Act violations.

“Your statements above are false and defamatory. The express meaning of these statements is that Premier Wynne was on trial for bribery, which was not the case,” wrote Siegel and Inkol, adding Brown had the “intention of further harming Premier Wynne’s reputation.”

“A further implied meaning of these statements is that Premier Wynne is unethical and was under investigation by the police for a criminal act.”

The lawyers said Wynne is seeking an unspecified “award of aggravated and punitive damages.”

Brown was not immediately available to respond Friday.

But he has repeatedly refused to withdraw his comments and has dismissed her legal threats as “a sorry spectacle.”

“Her baseless lawsuit will be ignored,” Brown said on Sept. 14.

Two Star reporters and a columnist were in the press scrum along with journalists from CBC, Radio-Canada, The Canadian Press, the Globe and Mail, QP Briefing, Global, CP24, CTV, TFO, Queen’s Park Today, Fairchild, CHCH, and Newstalk 1010.

Prior to the 2014 election, Wynne launched a similar libel action against former Tory leader Tim Hudak and MPP Lisa MacLeod (Nepean-Carleton). That matter was settled out of court in 2015.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has called on Brown to “absolutely” say sorry to Wynne.