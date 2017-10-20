Woman fatally stabbed in Toronto apartment; suspect in custody
TORONTO — A woman believed to be in her 60s has died after a stabbing at an apartment building in Toronto early today.
Police say that one person was arrested on scene northeast of the downtown area and will face charges in connection with the homicide.
Police have not commented on the relationship between the suspect and the victim but have indicated they are not a married couple.
Paramedics say the woman was found without vital signs, suffering from multiple stab wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No names have been released. (CP24, CITY)
