Four arrested during duelling Toronto protests

Toronto police say four people were arrested during two protests at city hall on Saturday.

Police say one person was charged with assaulting a police officer, another demonstrator was charged with carrying a prohibited weapon while the other two were slapped with charges of causing a disturbance.

Toronto TV station CP 24 reported that one group of demonstrators said it was protesting the policies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

But CP 24 said rival demonstrators accused the first group of being far-right and racist.

CP 24 said police kept the two sides separated but some punches were thrown.