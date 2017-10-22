Community rallies to help wife, daughter of cyclist killed in Parkdale

The community is coming together to support the family of a man killed while cycling in Parkdale.

David Delos Santos, 39, died Oct. 18 after he was hit by a car that had collided with a streetcar near King St. and Cowan Ave. He became the third cyclist to die this year on Toronto roads.

This Wednesday, cyclists will participate in a ghost bike ride in his memory.

According to a Facebook event page, the 30-minute ride will start from Matt Cohen Park near Bloor and Spadina at 6 p.m. and travel west towards the site of the crash. Advocates will place a white bike there.

There's also a growing fundraising effort to help Delos Santos' young family with funeral arrangements and other needs. A GoFundMe page had raised more than $22,000 on Sunday.

Colleagues described Delos Santos as a hardworking young father who had just dropped off his daughter at school before being hit. Others expressed concern about increased traffic in the neighbourhood.