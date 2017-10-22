Community rallies to help wife, daughter of cyclist killed in Parkdale
Memorial ride also planned to remember David Delos Santos
The community is coming together to support the family of a man killed while cycling in Parkdale.
David Delos Santos, 39, died Oct. 18 after he was hit by a car that had collided with a streetcar near King St. and Cowan Ave. He became the third cyclist to die this year on Toronto roads.
This Wednesday, cyclists will participate in a ghost bike ride in his memory.
According to a Facebook event page, the 30-minute ride will start from Matt Cohen Park near Bloor and Spadina at 6 p.m. and travel west towards the site of the crash. Advocates will place a white bike there.
There's also a growing fundraising effort to help Delos Santos' young family with funeral arrangements and other needs. A GoFundMe page had raised more than $22,000 on Sunday.
Colleagues described Delos Santos as a hardworking young father who had just dropped off his daughter at school before being hit. Others expressed concern about increased traffic in the neighbourhood.
Police have not released the name of the 26-year-old man driving the vehicle involved in the crash. They also haven't said if he will face charges.
