Man dead after shooting in Newmarket

One man has died following a shooting in Newmarket on Saturday evening.

York Regional Police were called to the scene of Sheldon Ave. near Yonge St. and Davis Dr. around 10 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Const. Darrin Leitch said that the man was found unconscious when police arrived to the area.

Paramedics responded to the scene shortly after and transported the man to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Leitch said there are no leads on suspects yet, but there is a heavy police presence in the area and an investigation is still underway.