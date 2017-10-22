No winning ticket for Saturday night's $30 million Lotto 649 jackpot
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $30 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 25 will be approximately $34 million.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Views
The new Don River Valley Park comes to life after a two-summer silence: Micallef
-
Tory's Toronto
Enough with the data, we already know bike lanes work: Elliott
-
Views
Toronto’s architectural style is a historic pastiche: Micallef
-
Tory's Toronto
Here's a safety tip for pedestrians and cyclists— walk or ride to City Hall