Toronto councillor explains reason behind ‘poop smell’ in the city

The mystery of the overwhelming stench in Toronto has been solved, according to a city councillor, who says the smell is not an accident.

People have taken to Twitter over the past few days asking why Toronto smells like poop. Councillor Mike Layton (Ward 19, Trinity-Spadina) tweeted that organic fertilizer is being applied to sports field across the city.

Layton, who jokingly identified himself as the “poop-councilor” explained that the city regularly fertilizes sports fields with manure, in anticipation for the upcoming spring season.

“I am no manure laying expert, but I know that ward 19 is doing this in Christie Pits Park, Hamilton Park, Trinity Woods Park, the sports field at George Ben and Stanley Park — so all the huge corridor parks in the west end have had fertilizer applied,” said Layton.

A Reddit user says that they left their office at Yonge St. and Bloor St. and it “stank.”

“Got off the subway at Davisville, and it still smelled like crap…so glad it wasn’t just me,” they wrote.

Complaints online regarding the smell came from users living in the downtown core, to Thornhill and Mississauga.