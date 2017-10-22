Woman stabbed in ‘random attack’ in Lawrence Park
Police said the woman’s injuries weren’t life-threatening after the stabbing near Weybourne Cres. and Dinnick Cres.
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed in a “random attack” in the Lawrence Park area Saturday.
Const. David Hopkinson said the woman made her own way to hospital and police later found a crime scene at Weybourne Cres. and Dinnick Cres., southeast of Lawrence Ave. E. and Yonge St.
Hopkinson said the woman’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.
Police said the suspect is a white male in his 20s with a thin moustache and thin, scruffy hair. He wore a black hoodie and is between five feet seven inches and five feet eight inches tall, police said.
