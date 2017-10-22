News / Toronto

Woman stabbed in ‘random attack’ in Lawrence Park

Police said the woman’s injuries weren’t life-threatening after the stabbing near Weybourne Cres. and Dinnick Cres.

Toronto police are investigating what appears to be a random stabbing near Yonge St. and Lawrence Ave. Saturday.

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed in a “random attack” in the Lawrence Park area Saturday.

Const. David Hopkinson said the woman made her own way to hospital and police later found a crime scene at Weybourne Cres. and Dinnick Cres., southeast of Lawrence Ave. E. and Yonge St.

Hopkinson said the woman’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Police said the suspect is a white male in his 20s with a thin moustache and thin, scruffy hair. He wore a black hoodie and is between five feet seven inches and five feet eight inches tall, police said.

