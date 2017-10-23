Chilly weather will sweep the GTA by Halloween weekend

Turn up the heat and get your fall coats ready, the weather is going to officially turn chilly this week.

The coming days will see a steady decline in temperatures, from a sunny 20 C during the day Monday, down to a rainy 7 C this coming Saturday, with near-freezing temperatures overnight leading into the Halloween weekend, Environment Canada predicts.

The week will also be a wet one, with the rain expected Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

The gradual cooling trend expected for the week is a result of two cold fronts coming through Southwestern Ontario in the coming days, said Kelly Hobelman, an Environment Canada meteorologist.

“It’s close to the coldest temperatures we’ve seen this fall,” Hobelman said. Temperatures expected near the end of the week are slightly below seasonal.

One of the fronts will sweep through Monday night, bringing temperatures closer to the seasonal average of 12 C. The dip could be accompanied by gusting winds up to 60 kilometres per hour.

Tuesday is predicted to have a high of 15 C and a 60 per cent chance of rain. The temperature will dip into single digits overnight, to 9 C, before rising again to a rainy 12 C on Wednesday, the forecaster said.

Thursday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 13 C, with a clear night and 11 C heading into Friday, when the temperature is expected to rise slightly to 16 C.

Friday night will likely be colder though, with a dip to 2 C and a chance of rain. The temperature will rise slightly to 7 C Saturday during the day before dropping down to a bone-chilling 1 C overnight into Sunday.

The sudden dip is caused by a second cold front, Hobelman said. Temperatures will move closer to the freezing mark, and areas north of Toronto could see dips below zero. There will also be a possibility of frost in the GTA, Hobelman said.