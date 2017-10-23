Person struck and killed by GO train near Barrie South station, service suspended

A second person has been struck and killed this month by a GO train near Barrie South station.

The incident occurred just before 6:30 a.m. just south of the station, said Metrolinx spokesperson Vanessa Barrasa. It was the first train of the day, she said.

Emergency personnel have been dispatched to the scene and service on the line has been suspended, Barrasa said. The customers on the incident train will have to remain there until transit safety officials clear the scene.

“It will be very difficult for customers on the line this morning,” Barrasa said. “There will be major delays on the Barrie line.”

The delay will likely take several hours to clear. Barrasa recommends that customers use the Richmond Hill line or the TTC.

Barrasa said a number of York Regional Transit buses and GO Transit buses have been mobilized to shuttle people from the station to the TTC, and an extra train will be leaving from Aurora station between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m.

There is also a regular train service from Bradford station at 8:19 a.m. Barrasa said they are not expecting the afternoon service to be affected.