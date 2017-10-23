Shot fired through window at York University, no injuries reported
Toronto Police are responding to an apparent shooting at York University, where no injuries are reported.
Toronto Police say a bullet was fired near the Scott Library at York University.
No injuries have been reported and police are currently investigating.
More to come.
