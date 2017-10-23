News / Toronto

Shot fired through window at York University, no injuries reported

Toronto Police are responding to an apparent shooting at York University, where no injuries are reported.

Police are on scene at York University.

Toronto Police say a bullet was fired near the Scott Library at York University.

No injuries have been reported and police are currently investigating.

More to come.

