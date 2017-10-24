News / Toronto

Expect GO train service delays on Lakeshore East line

Metrolinx could not confirm a time for a return to full service.

Just after 6:50 a.m., police gave Metrolinx the go ahead to move trains slowly through the area.

Expect GO train service delays on the Lakeshore East line after an incident near the tracks early Tuesday.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins confirmed service had been suspended just west of the Guildwood Station after a fatality. Just after 6:50 a.m., police gave Metrolinx the go ahead to move trains slowly through the area.

“Please allow yourself extra travel time on LSE,” Aikins tweeted.

The fatality is the second one in two days.

There is no current timeline for a return to full service.

