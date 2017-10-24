Expect GO train service delays on Lakeshore East line
Metrolinx could not confirm a time for a return to full service.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Expect GO train service delays on the Lakeshore East line after an incident near the tracks early Tuesday.
Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins confirmed service had been suspended just west of the Guildwood Station after a fatality. Just after 6:50 a.m., police gave Metrolinx the go ahead to move trains slowly through the area.
“Please allow yourself extra travel time on LSE,” Aikins tweeted.
The fatality is the second one in two days.
There is no current timeline for a return to full service.
Most Popular
-
'Unacceptable': Education minister slams Alberta Catholic school districts' proposed alternate sex-ed curriculum
-
Tristan Cleveland: Why I'm 'full of crap' — and trying to change
-
Caitlan Coleman tells of forced abortion, disputes official account of her rescue in Pakistan
-
Halifax police search for two suspects after Canadian Tire theft in Sackville
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott
-
Views
The new Don River Valley Park comes to life after a two-summer silence: Micallef
-
Tory's Toronto
Enough with the data, we already know bike lanes work: Elliott
-
Views
Toronto’s architectural style is a historic pastiche: Micallef