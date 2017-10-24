Financial and industrials lead Toronto stock market higher, loonie down
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index gained ground in late-morning trading, boosted by gains in the financial and industrial sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.34 points to 15,890.10, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 189.06 points to 23,463.02. The S&P 500 index was up 4.40 points to 2,569.38 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 14.51 points to 6,601.34.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.92 cents US, down from average price of 79.09 cents US on Monday.
The December crude contract was up seven cents to US$51.97 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down one cent to US$2.98 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$4.50 to US$1,276.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up one cent to US$3.20 a pound.
