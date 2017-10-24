Hudson’s Bay Company selling flagship Lord & Taylor store
The transaction is valued at more than $1 billion, according to the company.
Under pressure from an activist investor to drive shareholder value using its vast real estate holdings, Hudson’s Bay Company announced Tuesday morning that it is selling its Lord & Taylor building on Fifth Avenue in New York City in a transaction valued more than $1 billion, according to the company.
That is 30 per cent above the most recent appraised value, according to a press release from HBC.
The company also announced a $500 million (U.S.) equity investment in HBC by Rhône Capital and an agreement to lease space in retail stores to a company called WeWork, a global network of workspaces in buildings around the globe.
The leasing arrangement with WeWork will begin with space in the Hudson’s Bay store on Queen Street in Toronto, the Hudson’s Bay store in downtown Vancouver and a Galeria Kaufhof in Frankfurt.
According to a release from HBC, the transaction is expected to result in an aggregate of $1.6 billion of debt reduction and or incremental cash on the company’s balance sheet – and an increase in total liquidity of approximately $1.1 billion, according to a release from the company.
On Monday, activist investor Land & Buildings threatened to call a shareholders meeting to possibly remove directors of the HBC board, following the announced departure Friday of chief executive officer Jerry Storch. Land & Buildings has been pressuring HBC to surface value in its real estate holdings.
