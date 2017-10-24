Ontario woman launches non-profit for change in foster care

A new child advocacy group is putting pressure on politicians to redesign the child protection system to ensure the success of youth as they age out of care.

Jane Kovarikova, a PhD student at Western University who earlier this year published a report critical of the foster care system, is now turning her effort into a national non-profit. She's teamed up with a dozen advocates from across the country, all of whom with lived experiences in foster care, to push for changes that can lead to successful transition of those exiting the system.

"The most shocking part of my research was that those horrendous outcomes have been consistent for the last 40 years," said Kovarikova. The findings she presented to the Office of the Provincial Advocate for Children and Youth showed that youth out of foster care are struggling with poverty, homelessness, poor mental health, early parenthood, low academic achievement and involvement in criminal activities.

"If in another 40 years we're still having this conversation about the same outcome, then I'll have failed," she added.

The Child Welfare Political Action Committee plans to organize an annual Advocacy Day to bring more attention to the issue and take politicians to task. There will also be campaigns on specific issues such as privacy rights for foster children, their mental health and other topics.

Kovarikova, who also spent ten years in foster care and started living on her own at age 16, said the lack of follow up to evaluate what worked after young people have left the system is what contributes to the system's failure. The child protection system goes only until age 18, there's some f support in Ontario until age 21. But after that, there's no more follow up to see how these youth are coping, she said.