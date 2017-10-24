Toronto artists are using a floating king to dump on colonialism

He may not look his most regal, but if Torontonians walk the banks of the Don River over the next few Sundays, they might just see King Edward VII sailing by.

A bronze, 15-foot statue of the one-time emperor of India already resides at Queen’s Park, but performance art duo Amy Lam and Jon McCurley — better known as Life of a Craphead — have made a floating double of the king on horseback that they hope will push people to look deeper into the legacies of colonialism.

This Sunday and each Sunday until Nov. 19, the bobbing replica can be seen at various points between Riverdale Park and Queen Street between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

On its website, the non-profit Evergreen, which commissioned the piece for the Don River Valley Park Art Program backed by the City of Toronto, says it humorously “addresses the persistence of colonial power as it manifests in public art and public monuments.”

The original statue has been in Toronto since 1969, when India gave it away after casting off the shackles of colonialism in 1947. It had been in Delhi since 1922.

Lam said recent controversies over legacy statues in North America — and the group’s exploration of history’s quirky back-stories — led them to Queen’s Park.

“We came up with this idea in March, and then obviously in the summer Charlottesville happened,” she said, referring to the deadly violence that erupted over Confederate statues in Virginia.

“But it’s not just Charlottesville; this conversation has been going on a long time. It’s perverse that in Canada, we accepted a statue that they never wanted. It seems this decision was pushed by one person.”

That would be Toronto businessman Harry Jackman, who paid to have the bronze figure moved to the city.

Kari Cwynar of Evergreen said Craphead is “opening up larger conversations … about power, about the ways in which we can address or redress uncomfortable histories and about how monuments — and to an extent, art — are emblematic of these issues.”

The statue is made of treated styrofoam — which floats much better than bronze — and is “almost life-size,” Lam said. Royal enthusiasts beware, though: Lam, a native of former British colony Hong Kong, admits they haven’t been kind to the king.

“We designed the sculpture in a certain way,” she said, breaking into a laugh.