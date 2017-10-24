Toronto man, 60, charged with manslaughter in death of 82-year-old woman
Toronto police say a man has been charged with manslaughter in the case of an 82-year-old woman who died after an alleged assault.
Police say a man allegedly assaulted two women, aged 68 and 82, last Tuesday.
They say the older woman was hospitalized and died of her injuries on Friday.
She's been identified as Elsa Paolitto of Toronto.
Investigators say a 60-year-old Toronto man was charged with manslaughter on Monday.
