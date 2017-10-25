Capturing the universe from the South Pole

Keith Vanderlinde, an assistant professor at U of T's Dunlap Institute for Astronomy & Astrophysics, has spent much of the last decade working on a special telescope in Antarctica. During that time he's been taking pictures of the landscape — an extremely difficult task in an environment where a camera battery will only last 30 seconds.

The Aurora Australis

The Aurora Australis, known as the Southern Lights, and the Milky Way fill the winter night sky. Vanderlinde considers the Milky Way one of the most fascinating sites he's seen: "You could tell the time whenever you're outside just by looking at where the galaxy is — a giant clock in the sky."

The IceCube Neutrino Observatory

The IceCube Neutrino Observatory keeps watch over the cosmos from deep within the ice, using subatomic particles called neutrinos to get information about things like exploding stars and black holes. The hardest part about being on the South Pole, Vanderlinde said, isn't the dark or cold. It's the dryness: "Everything breaks down in that kind of dryness, people included. Knuckles crack, skin tears, nosebleeds every morning. It can get pretty rough."

The Polar Lights

The Polar Lightsform when charged particles from the sun hit the Earth's magnetic field and collide with atoms and molecules in our atmosphere. Like other natural light shows, observing them requires perfectly dark skies without light pollution and a clear, undisturbed atmosphere.

Cosmic microwave background