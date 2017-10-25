Toronto police sergeant found not guilty on two counts of sexual assault

A senior Toronto police sergeant accused of twice picking up a woman in the Entertainment District while on duty then groping her once alone inside his police vehicle has been found not guilty of two counts of sexual assault at a Scarborough court Wednesday.

Sgt. Christopher Heard, a veteran Toronto police officer, stared straight ahead as Ontario Court Justice Russell Otter read out his lengthy decision in the judge-alone trial.

Heard, a married father of three with 27 years on the Toronto force, pled not guilty to two counts of sexual assault stemming from separate incidents in the fall of 2015, while on duty and on patrol.

The officer was accused of twice picking up young, solo women in the area of Blue Jays Way, offering to take them home, then sexually assaulting them once they got into his car. The charges were laid last year by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Ontario’s civilian watchdog that investigates police.

The assaults were alleged to have occurred in the span of less than six weeks in 2015 — the first, involving a 27-year-old woman, on September 24, the second, involving a 25-year-old woman, on November 1. At that time, Heard was supervising a group of constables in downtown Toronto’s 52 Division, but had been working alone on the shifts in question.

Heard’s June trial heard from both alleged victims, the second of whom went to authorities only after she saw news reports of Heard being charged with sexual assault. She says she recognized his photo, recalled that the officer who picked her up was named Chris, and realized she had been picked up in a similar spot.

Her complaint prompted Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to investigate and resulted in the second sexual assault charge.

Both women, whose identities are covered by a publication ban, testified that they had trusted Heard when they accepted his offer of a ride home, believing they were safe with a police officer.

“I expected to trust an officer of the law,” said one of the alleged victims.

The women told similar accounts of what transpired inside the police vehicle each alleged Heard had touched her inner thigh, prompting each to immediately tell him to stop. One claimed she slapped Heard’s hand away.

Crown prosecutor Roger Shallow said the fact that both women, who are strangers to one another, gave similar accounts “obliterates any notion of coincidence.”

Taking the stand in his own defence, Heard denied all allegations of inappropriate touching. He offered both women rides for their own safety, saying they were intoxicated.

“At any time, when she was in that car, did you touch her thigh?” Gary Clewley, Heard’s defence lawyer, asked in his client in reference to the first complainant.

“Not once,” Heard, 46, responded.

Heard also denied inappropriately touching the second complainant, who alleges the assault occurred as she was about to exit the vehicle.

Phone records show Heard and the complainant communicated after the drive. Heard said he took the woman’s number only to ensure she made it into her apartment safely because her neighbourhood was prone to “crack users” and people “doing other terrible things.”

In both cases, Heard did not inform Toronto police dispatch that he was transporting a young woman home. “I should have. It just didn’t seem like a big thing . . . . I wasn’t going to be gone for long.”

Heard is also facing misconduct charges under the Ontario Police Services Act in connection to the alleged September assault, including failing to activate his in-car camera, a failure that means there is no audio or video evidence of his contact with the first complainant.

During the trial, it was revealed that the SIU told Toronto police that Heard had become the subject of a sexual assault investigation three weeks before the second assault is alleged to have occurred.

Lucille Chan, the lead SIU investigator on the case, testified that she informed the Toronto police chief’s office on Oct. 7, 2015 that Heard was being investigated in connection to a sexual assault allegation; the second alleged sexual assault occurred in the early hours of Nov. 1, 2015.

Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray told the Star last year that, after the first charge was laid, Heard was initially suspended, but was later reinstated and “assigned to other duties.” He was suspended with pay after the second charge was laid, she said.

Heard has been suspended with pay since the second charge was laid in May, 2016.

Heard also faces a misconduct charge related to his failure to record all of his interaction with the 27-year-old woman in his police notes.