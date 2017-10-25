TSX companies refuse to adopt gender parity targets: Report

The number of women on the boards of companies listed on the TSX only inches up a measly percentage point or two every year, just cracking a record 14.5 per cent in 2017.

Meanwhile, companies are overwhelmingly refusing to adopt targets that would bring their board leadership closer to gender parity.

That's according to a new Osler, Hoskin and Harcourt LLP report that reveals 88 per cent of companies listed on the TSX haven't introduced a target to reach equality — a measure some advocates have long urged as a way to tackle the lack of female representation.

About 700 companies that disclosed data as recent as July 31, 2017 said their top reasons for not adopting targets are not wanting to disrupt meritocracy; fearing targets prevent the best candidates from being chosen; and believing targets are too restrictive, saying they had small boards with little turnover and claiming targets are ineffective or arbitrary.

“If you don’t set a goal, it is wishful thinking that you will achieve a positive result,” said Andrew MacDougall, a partner at Osler involved in the report.

Since 2016, the province has had a 40-per-cent target to prod government boards and agencies into change by 2019, while encouraging businesses to aim for 30 per cent within five years of setting a benchmark.

For TSX-listed companies, it adopted “comply or explain” legislation in 2014 requiring businesses to disclose how many women are on their boards and their gender parity policies— or explain why they are refusing to share. “Comply or explain” and targets have no penalties for resisting gender parity, unlike quotas, which have been used in Norway, Iceland, France, and Spain, and are achieving rapid success.

Ontario Securities Chair Maureen Jensen signaled at a Tuesday panel discussion in Toronto that it may be time to consider a change amid calls from some coporate leaders.

“After three years of focusing on this, it's not much of a needle that we've moved,” Jensen said, noting plans to meet with the Canadian Securities Administrators to discuss the issue.

Options on the table include adding targets and adding measures to corporate governance guidelines to call out specific behaviours, she said.

“It's a very important topic that we're not giving up on,” Jensen said.

The Osler report just proves “it will take more than a comply and explain disclosure to move the needle,” said Deborah Rosati, the co-founder of the Women Get on Board advocacy group, in an email. “There needs to be more of a catalyst for board renewal which will open up more board opportunities for the next generation of women corporate directors.”

But Osgoode Hall Law School associate professor Aaron Dhir said recent Canadian Securities Administrators data shows even with board renewal, a lack of parity persists because men nabbed 74 per cent of last year’s vacancies.

“That is jarring given that there's no short supply of board-ready women . . . the effects of unconscious bias are too powerful to dismantle without laws that are equally powerful,” Dhir wrote in an email. “I think that we now need to begin a serious conversation about quotas.”