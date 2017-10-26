55-year-old man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Brampton, Ont.
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police are looking for a suspect after a 55-year-old man was shot early Thursday morning in Brampton, Ont.
Peel regional police say the man was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
They say the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. near a Tim Hortons coffee shop, then the two men left in separate cars.
Const. Bally Saini says the shooting occurred a short distance away.
She says the shooting victim was able to drive himself back to the Tim Hortons where there were a few police officers.
Saini says they are looking for a man with a thin build who may have been driving a black Nissan car.
