Admission will be free at 10 Toronto historic spots this fall
The six-week initiative is available until the end of November and was made possible by a sponsorship from Mackenzie Investments.
This fall, you can leave your wallet at home when you visit any of 10 historic spots in Toronto, thanks to a private donation.
Starting this week, Torontonians have free access to 10 sites where they can learn about various facets of the city's past. The six-week initiative is available until the end of November and was made possible by a sponsorship from Mackenzie Investments.
It's an opportunity to check out some current art exhibitions. They include "Maple Leaf Forever: Toronto’s Take on a National Symbol" at the Market Gallery, "Eaton’s Goes to War: Family, Memory & Meaning" at Mackenzie House and "Gibson House Preserves" at Gibson House, among others.
The other historic sites are Colborne Lodge, Fort York, Montgomery's Inn, Scarborough Museum, Spadina Museum, Todmorden Mills and Zion Schoolhouse.
David Faassen, Mackenzie Investments' senior vice-president of marketing, said the sponsorship is part of the company's 50th anniversary celebration. The company did not disclose the amount it donated.
"This free admission sponsorship is a small way of us giving back and saying thank you to this great city and the people in it," Faassen wrote in a statement.
"We welcome everyone to take advantage of this chance to see historic sites in Toronto and to learn a bit more about our history."
