Toronto Artwalk: The beauty of city-sanctioned graffiti
Queen West’s Graffiti Alley, a city-sanctioned street art hub where you can still find many of Toronto’s most prolific writers grappling for space.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Like real estate, graffiti is a game of location. Artists vie with spray cans, stickers and markers to own their wall (with extra points for style, visibility and frequency). Navigate the wedding photoshoots and Instagram adventurers travelling Queen West’s Graffiti Alley, a city-sanctioned street art hub where you can still find many of Toronto’s most prolific writers grappling for space.
1) Skam
You’ll find Skam’s super clean, traditional N.Y.C.-style burners on brick exteriors, hanging in art galleries, commissioned inside corporate offices and just about everywhere in the alley as far as it stretches from Spadina Avenue to Niagara Street. If it were Monopoly, he’d be winning.
2) Poser
Poser’s a new-school artist better recognized for his characters than his tag. His psychotic bunnies multiply quicker than real-life rabbits, popping up alone or, here, in a rabid pack.
3) Orek
Part of graffiti’s allure is the mystery of method. How did it get there? Fifteen feet in the air, you’ll find Orek’s stylized “OR!”, likely sprayed by a refillable fire extinguisher. Orek didn’t do this for the average alley wanderer, though; he made it big enough so that the cars on Richmond Street would know who made it.
4) Elicser
Not a tag, not a character, Elicser is recognizable by his sketchy, expressive style wrapping a whole building here in this pastel wonderland.
5) Ren
Once you’ve learned his name, you’ll see it everywhere. King Ren is a Toronto OG, among the first graffiti writers here in the 1980s. Being blessed by this exuberant, carnival-coloured confection is like waking up to a Picasso on your garage door.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott
-
Views
The new Don River Valley Park comes to life after a two-summer silence: Micallef
-
Tory's Toronto
Enough with the data, we already know bike lanes work: Elliott
-
Views
Toronto’s architectural style is a historic pastiche: Micallef