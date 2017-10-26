Toronto Artwalk: The beauty of city-sanctioned graffiti

Like real estate, graffiti is a game of location. Artists vie with spray cans, stickers and markers to own their wall (with extra points for style, visibility and frequency). Navigate the wedding photoshoots and Instagram adventurers travelling Queen West’s Graffiti Alley, a city-sanctioned street art hub where you can still find many of Toronto’s most prolific writers grappling for space.

1) Skam

You’ll find Skam’s super clean, traditional N.Y.C.-style burners on brick exteriors, hanging in art galleries, commissioned inside corporate offices and just about everywhere in the alley as far as it stretches from Spadina Avenue to Niagara Street. If it were Monopoly, he’d be winning.



2) Poser

Poser’s a new-school artist better recognized for his characters than his tag. His psychotic bunnies multiply quicker than real-life rabbits, popping up alone or, here, in a rabid pack.



3) Orek

Part of graffiti’s allure is the mystery of method. How did it get there? Fifteen feet in the air, you’ll find Orek’s stylized “OR!”, likely sprayed by a refillable fire extinguisher. Orek didn’t do this for the average alley wanderer, though; he made it big enough so that the cars on Richmond Street would know who made it.



4) Elicser

Not a tag, not a character, Elicser is recognizable by his sketchy, expressive style wrapping a whole building here in this pastel wonderland.



5) Ren