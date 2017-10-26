Brampton shooting leaves man in life-threatening condition

A 55-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Brampton early Thursday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m., Peel police said they responded to a call for a man suffering from a gunshot wound near a strip mall in the Queen St. E. and West Dr. area.

Investigators told media on scene that the victim had been shot in the Clark Blvd. and West Dr. area after a confrontation between the victim and the suspect. After the situation escalated, police said the victim was shot.