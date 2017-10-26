News / Toronto

Brampton shooting leaves man in life-threatening condition

Just before 4:30 a.m., Peel police said they responded to a call for a man suffering from gun shot wound near a strip mall in the Queen St. E. and West Dr.

Peel police say one man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Brampton early Thursday morning.

A 55-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Brampton early Thursday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m., Peel police said they responded to a call for a man suffering from a gunshot wound near a strip mall in the Queen St. E. and West Dr. area.

Investigators told media on scene that the victim had been shot in the Clark Blvd. and West Dr. area after a confrontation between the victim and the suspect. After the situation escalated, police said the victim was shot.

He then drove himself north on West Dr., towards Queen St. E., where he was found in life-threatening condition by officers who were in the area.

