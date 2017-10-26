Police close major street in downtown Toronto after report of person with gun
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Police have closed a major street in downtown Toronto following unconfirmed reports of a person with a gun.
The closure of King Street West (from Blue Jays Way to Spadina Avenue) has backed up traffic in both directions.
The Emergency Task Force and other officers converged on the scene following the unconfirmed report of a person with a gun inside a business.
The Toronto Transit Commission says the investigation has affected several streetcar routes.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott
-
Views
The new Don River Valley Park comes to life after a two-summer silence: Micallef
-
Tory's Toronto
Enough with the data, we already know bike lanes work: Elliott
-
Views
Toronto’s architectural style is a historic pastiche: Micallef