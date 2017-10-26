Restaurant Brands earns $91.4M in third quarter, boosts dividend
OAKVILLE, Ont. — Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR) says it earned US$91.4 million in its latest quarter as sales at its Burger King restaurants improved.
The company, which is also the parent company of Tim Hortons and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, also boosted its quarterly dividend by a penny to 21 cents per share.
Restaurant Brands, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 amounted to 37 cents per diluted share compared with a profit of $86.3 million or 36 cents per share in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned $275.6 million or 58 cents per diluted share in the quarter, up from $201.4 million or 43 cents per share a year ago.
Revenue totalled $1.21 billion, up from $1.08 billion in the third quarter of 2016, boosted by the acquisition of Popeyes earlier this year.
Comparable sales, in constant currency, grew of 0.3 per cent at Tim Hortons and 3.6 per cent at Burger King, but fell 1.8 per cent at Popeyes.
