King St. W. armed hostage taker deemed false alarm

A section of King St. W. is reopening after being shut down for more than three hours Thursday afternoon for a police investigation into what turned out to be false alarm regarding a person with a gun inside a pot dispensary.

Toronto police received one call at about 1 p.m. about a person entering the business with a firearm and forcing another person inside, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said. The building was found to be empty about three hours later.

Douglas-Cook told reporters at the scene that police are no longer looking for a suspect.

Const. David Hopkinson said police received the call at 1:02 p.m. and arrived on scene three minutes later.

“What happened in those three minutes, who knows but a lot could have happened,” he said. “Ever since we’ve arrived we have been attempting to deescalate the situation.”

Curious onlookers milled nearby as police tried to make contact with anyone in the store.

When Emergency Task Force arrived, they surrounded Toronto 365 Dispensary and the Underground Garage located at King and Charlotte Sts. Officers were seen going inside just before 4 p.m.

“A call of that nature we always take very seriously and I can tell you that we responded very quickly,” Hopkinson said.

Nathan Sing, 19, lives next door and said a negotiator was repeatedly shouting, “Everybody inside, come through the front door. You will not get hurt.”

He said there were about 30 to 40 officers surrounded the building.

King St. was closed from Peter St. to Spadina Ave.

TTC streetcars 501 Queen, 504 King and 514 Cherry are turned back due to the investigation causing traffic chaos just before rush hour.