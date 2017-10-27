Energy sector helps Toronto stock market rise above record closing level

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index rose above its record closing high in late morning trading, boosted by gains in the energy sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.09 points at 15,932.72, topping its record close set on Feb. 21, but still short of its intra-day record set that same day.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.54 points to 23,412.40. The S&P 500 index was up 13.92 points to 2,574.32 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 98.41 points to 6,655.18.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.57 cents US, down from an average price of 77.94 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude contract was up 73 cents to US$53.37 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down eight cents to US$2.97 per mmBTU.