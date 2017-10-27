New report spells out what's wrong with Toronto’s public art…and how to fix it

It’s been called Toronto's heyday of public art: The city now boasts a collection of more than 700 works. Thanks to Section 37 of Ontario’s Planning Act, which lets developers trade community benefits for extra height and density, the city’s art holdings have grown alongside its skyline.

But despite the boom, public-art policies haven’t changed much since they were formalized shortly after amalgamation. A joint academic study titled “Redefining Public Art in Toronto,” by teams at OCAD University and the University of Toronto, demands a new vision. Authors Sara Diamond and Daniel Silver aim to modernize policy and practice for a more dynamic, livable city, now and into Toronto’s future. Here’s some of what’s inside.

Public art deserts

“Looking at an inventory map,” Silver says, “one of the most striking things you’ll see is how concentrated public art is.” Because of its relationship to development — and the rigid nature of that policy — public art mainly grows in the shadows of new building projects. That means large swathes of the city’s inner suburbs have been neglected. The report recommends pooling art funds contributed by developers and by the city’s own capital projects to target underserved areas.

City funds

Toronto has a Percent for Public Art policy wherein a portion of funds from major municipal projects is reserved for art. But which projects trigger that contribution is determined by planning on a project-by-project basis. The Pan Am Sports Centre in Scarborough, for example, merited a commission by the Quebec trio BGL. A new overpass might not. The report asks that, like in Calgary and Quebec, all municipal builds and renovations set aside a portion of funding for public art.

Temporary artworks

“There’s a sense here that if you’re going to invest in public art,” Diamond says, “it has to be permanent, it has to be monumental and it has to be forever.” Toronto’s current policy framework doesn’t allow semi-permanent work, though it’s become common practice elsewhere, like in Montreal and Vancouver. Temporary projects better accommodate contemporary practices like video, digital art and interactive media. They also build opportunities for emerging talents.

Artist inequities

There are many more works of public art by men than women. There are very few by Indigenous artists. “We think juries should be aware of this,” Diamond says. “We need to be conscious of this in a curatorial way.”

Promotion