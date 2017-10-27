Sistering drop-in on Bloor opening its ears to the community

Despite concerns on social media, an upcoming town hall meeting at a Bloor St. drop-in centre for women has not been scheduled in response to any threats of closure or neighbourhood complaints, says the local councillor and the organization itself.

"(We are) not feeling unwelcome. Absolutely not," said Charlotte Empey, a community liaison with Sistering. "I haven’t had a single person with whom I’ve had a conversation say, 'We don’t want you here.'"

In fact, Empey said, what the drop-in centre does hear from neighbouring residents and businesses is: "Help us understand, how can we help?"

That is precisely the goal of the Nov. 2 meeting moderated by Ward 19 councillor Mike Layton.

“This isn’t uncommon that agencies reach out to their neighbours," Layton told Metro.

His office has heard some complaints and issues about the drop-in, he said, but that is not the motivator for the meeting. Though he hopes it could assuage those concerns.

"Part of that is a lack of understanding of what’s actually going on in the space," he said.

November marks two years since the organization's Bloor St. site moved to a 24/7 drop-in model. The milestone means it's time to take stock of how the work is done, Empey said.

“We’re at a place in our growth where we really want to be an integrated part of the community," she said, adding the best way to do that is to engage with that community for collaborative strategies.

She pointed to the community liaison committee model used by nearby the Christie Ossington Neighhbourhood Centre when it opened a 30-bed men's shelter last year.